18 Years of Meals on Wheels in Wawa!

Mar 21, 2018 @ 12:01

March is Red Cross Month and the Canadian Red Cross is celebrating March for Meals. The Meals on Wheels program in North Algoma has been serving smiles one meal at a time for eighteen years. As part of March for Meals, Champions Week is when participating organizations invite local VIPs from their community to be a part of the day’s delivery of meals to raise awareness of the importance of Meals on Wheels programs in communities.

On March 20th Fire Chief, Kevin Sabourin assisted in the delivery of meals to clients in Wawa. “As a volunteer driver for five years it was a pleasure to have Chief Sabourin along for the ride”, said Red Cross volunteer Liz Woods. “Being a volunteer has many benefits. I feel good knowing local seniors are getting a cheerful if not quick visit and a good nutritional meal.”

If you are a senior, an adult recovering from an illness, or a physically challenged individual, then you qualify for the Canadian Red Cross Meals on Wheels program. Do you find it a challenge to drive or walk to the grocery store for regular shopping trips? Is the constant cleaning up after cooking just one meal getting to you? Chances are if you are living alone, preparing well-balanced meals for yourself is easier to put off than if you are preparing a meal for others. Washing, cutting and chopping fresh produce, getting the right protein portions and ensuring the pots and pans are cleaned afterward can be a real task if you are a senior.

This program relies on the dedication of volunteers of which we currently have 14. “We simply can’t provide our critical services to vulnerable adults without their help. This service helps seniors remain independent and stay in their own homes longer” remarked Community Services Coordinator, Darlene Trovarello.

In Wawa hot meals are prepared at the Lady Dunn Health Center and provide carefully planned menus that help sustain a well-balanced diet. Meals include; soup, bun, salad and an entree that has the 3 basic requirements; protein, starch, and vegetables. Of course, no meal would be complete without all the condiments and a dessert. This meal is substantial, with many people enjoying the soup and salad for lunch and the entree for dinner. Meals are delivered by volunteers at 11:30 a.m. five days a week.

Perhaps you know a neighbour or family member who could benefit from this service. The Red Cross has many ways this service can be provided. If someone is recovering from an illness or needs a meal just once or twice a week, this can be accommodated. There is a cost for this service, although it is partially subsidized by the NE LHIN. You can contact the Canadian Red Cross in Wawa at 705-856-1964 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.