Weather

Today Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. High minus 4. UV index 3 or moderate. Tonight Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Low minus 16.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the Wawa Municipal Landfill Site is closed today.

Get out and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Legion; Corned beef sandwiches and green beer!