Thursday Morning News – March 15

Weather
|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 8.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 27.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-15 2:13
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|snow covered with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-15 1:40
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-15 4:43
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-15 5:19
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-15 3:26
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-15 4:43
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-15 4:12
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road
|2018-03-15 5:19
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and wet road
|2018-03-15 5:19
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-03-15 5:18
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road
|2018-03-15 5:19
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-15 5:19
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow packed with snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-15 5:18
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-03-15 4:43
News Tidbits – Don’t forget the AOD ‘Get Together’ today at the MMCC from 1 – 4 p.m.