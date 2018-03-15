Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – March 15

Post Views: 51

Weather

Today Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 8.
Tonight Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 27.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-15 2:13
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River snow covered with partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-15 1:40
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-15 4:43
101 Highway 651 to Wawa partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-15 5:19
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-15 3:26
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-15 4:43
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-15 4:12
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-03-15 5:19
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-03-15 5:19
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-03-15 5:18
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road 2018-03-15 5:19
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-15 5:19
631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-15 5:18
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-03-15 4:43

 

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the AOD ‘Get Together’ today at the MMCC from 1 – 4 p.m.

 

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*