GAGNON, Kim

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday March 11, 2018 at the age of 61 years. Beloved wife of Rob Gagnon. Cherished mother of Jan Gagnon (Derek Gignac), Vicki Gagnon and Ashley Omolida (Ryan). Adored Meema of Addison and Kallie. Daughter of the late Bailey and Lucille Berry. Dear sister of Kelly Berry (Alain Viel). Daughter-in-law of the late Ferdie and Marlene Gagnon. Sister-in-law of Ric Gagnon, Diane Fortin (Claude), Russ Gagnon (Yvonne) and Chantelle Richardson (Tim). Kim will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Kim will be missed by her four-legged companion, Rambo.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of her life at the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home Ltd. on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

