FROHMANN, Andy

Peacefully at home on March 4, 2018 at the age of 85. Cherished husband of Rosa. Loving father of Eric (Deb), Drew (Natalie), Lynn, Lee, and Lou. Beloved brother of Szicsu (Pista), Eszti and Péter. Beloved uncle to George, Zsana, Gabi, Laci, Tomi, Ancsi and Ági. Proud Nagypapa to Victor, Alex, and Sabina. Treasured Andypapa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Born in Ózd, Hungary in 1932, Andy attended the University of Sópron. He fled to Canada during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. He came to Wawa as a surveyor for Algoma Ore Division, eventually rising to Superintendent of Maintenance. He loved soccer, gardening, canoeing, and hiking.

An informal service will be held in the summer.