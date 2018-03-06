Tuesday Morning News – March 6

Mar 6, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather – Today will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 25 this morning. Tonight will see periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Low minus 13.

Roads – The warm weather over the weekend and Monday has made all the roads bare and dry, with bare and wet road sections.

News Tidbits – Viewers will be able to watch the Paralympics! The Canadian Paralympic Committee Media Consortium, including CBC/Radio-Canada, Sportsnet, AMI, Twitter, and Facebook will bring every minute of action from PyeongChang to Canada. This will make it easier for Wawa residents to watch Colton as he competes.

Congrats to the SSM’s Paul Austerberry, who was part of a three-person team that won Best Production Design at the 2018 Academy Awards for their work on the movie The Shape of Water!