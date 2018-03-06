Missanabie Cree First Nation and Lafarge Sign Community Development Service Agreement

Mar 6, 2018 @ 14:48

Missanabie Cree First Nation (MCFN) and Lafarge Canada Inc. announced today the signing of an important agreement. The signing ceremony took place in Mississauga in the presence of MCFN Chief Jason Gauthier, MCFN Deputy Chief Cory McLeod, and Lafarge Eastern Canada Vice-President John McCabe.

“Lafarge has a history of meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities” said Chief Jason Gauthier, MCFN. “The Service Agreement Missanabie Cree FN has signed with Lafarge demonstrates both parties commitment towards building capacity and wealth generation within the MCFN community” he added.

The purpose of the agreement is to provide varied opportunities for the Missanabie Cree First Nation and Lafarge to work cooperatively for the benefit of both organizations. The community will be involved in development projects occurring on its territories, including Island Gold Mine where Lafarge’s construction solutions can support sustainable development. This is an important approach to help ensure the long-term economic and social well-being of the members of Missanabie Cree First Nation.

“We strive to maintain a mutually beneficial and respectful relationship with communities and we are eager to partner with MCFN’s leaders to create more successes together.” said John McCabe, Vice-President Ready-Mix at Lafarge Eastern Canada.

The agreement sets out a framework for employment, training and business opportunities for members of the MCFN. Lafarge will also participate in community development and engagement.