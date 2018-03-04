Winners of the Firefighters Cash Draw!

Post Views:
Mar 4, 2018 @ 20:51
The first ticket draw was # 1002, a joint purchase by Jody Renaud & Crystal Morden, both of Wawa.
The second name drawn was ticket #5501 purchased by Jerry Desrochers of Hawk Junction. The third ticket belonged to Ashley Omolida, ticket #767, of Wawa.
The winning ticket for the $10,000 was won by René Derasp of Wawa. When asked about his plans, he mentioned perhaps heading to British Columbia via train to see his daughters.
This is the 16th or 17th Annual Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters Association Cash Draw. This year by 1 p.m. the firefighters had sold out their tickets. They will be back later this year with tickets for the 2017/18 Cash Draw. Proceeds from this go to the firefighters Equipment Fund.