Thursday Morning News – March 1

Weather

Today Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2. Tonight Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Low minus 16.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-01 2:50 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-01 2:51 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and dry road with bare and wet road, ice covered sections. 2018-03-01 5:02 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-03-01 5:01 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-03-01 4:56 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with partly snow covered, ice covered sections. 2018-03-01 5:02 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-01 4:59 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-03-01 5:01 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-03-01 5:01 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-01 5:01 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-01 5:01 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road 2018-03-01 5:01 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-01 5:01 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-01 5:02

News Tidbits – This weekend is the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby, be aware of the increased traffic. If you are fishing – be safe traveling here and good luck!