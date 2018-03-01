Thursday Morning News – March 1

Weather
|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Low minus 16.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-01 2:50
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-01 2:51
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, ice covered sections.
|2018-03-01 5:02
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-01 5:01
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-03-01 4:56
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered, ice covered sections.
|2018-03-01 5:02
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-01 4:59
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-01 5:01
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-01 5:01
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-01 5:01
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-01 5:01
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road
|2018-03-01 5:01
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-01 5:01
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-03-01 5:02
News Tidbits – This weekend is the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby, be aware of the increased traffic. If you are fishing – be safe traveling here and good luck!