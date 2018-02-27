Tuesday Morning News – February 27

Feb 27, 2018 @ 07:58

Weather

Today Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 2. Tonight Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low minus 4.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-27 2:22 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-27 2:23 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-27 3:48 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-27 3:29 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-27 6:27 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-27 3:48 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-27 3:19 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-27 3:29 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-27 3:29 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-27 5:06 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-27 3:29 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-27 3:29 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-27 5:06 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-27 3:48

News Tidbits – Today the Federal Budget will be released.Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins has resigned his position and will now chair the newly created federal pharmacare committee.

Snow removal continues today – be careful as you drive.