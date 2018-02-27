Tuesday Morning News – February 27

Feb 27, 2018 @ 07:58
Weather
|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 2.
|Tonight
|Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low minus 4.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-27 2:22
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-27 2:23
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-27 3:48
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-27 3:29
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-27 6:27
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-27 3:48
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-27 3:19
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-27 3:29
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-27 3:29
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-27 5:06
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-27 3:29
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-27 3:29
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-27 5:06
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-27 3:48
News Tidbits – Today the Federal Budget will be released.Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins has resigned his position and will now chair the newly created federal pharmacare committee.
Snow removal continues today – be careful as you drive.