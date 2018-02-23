Breaking News

The Wawa Ladies Bonspiel Earlybird Deadline Is February 27, 2018!

Post Views: 15

Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:31

The annual Wawa Ladies Bonspiel is fast approaching so get your brooms out and join in the fun.  The bonspiel will be held March 23 – 25, 2018. The team registration fee includes a delicious meal and live entertainment.  The theme this year is ‘Around the World’, so start thinking about your costumes for the parade.

Get your registration in by February 27, 2018, and your team will be entered in the early bird draw.  To register or for more information, please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or email: wawahuff@gmail.com.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, brenda@wawa-news.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*