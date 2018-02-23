Mixed Bag of Freezing Rain and Snow for tomorrow

Feb 23, 2018 @ 17:21

4:13 PM EST Friday 23 February 2018

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

10 to 20 cm of snow likely.

A low pressure system will spread snow into the region beginning Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Current indications suggest that total snowfall amounts could range between 10 and 20 cm. The snow will taper off to a few flurries by Sunday evening.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Freezing rain likely on Sunday.

A low pressure system will spread freezing rain or ice pellets into the area early Sunday morning. Several hours of freezing rain is possible before a changeover to rain later Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon.

Freezing rain warnings may be issued as the event approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

