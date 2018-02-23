Mixed Bag of Freezing Rain and Snow for tomorrow

Feb 23, 2018 @ 17:21
4:13 PM EST Friday 23 February 2018
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
10 to 20 cm of snow likely.
A low pressure system will spread snow into the region beginning Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Current indications suggest that total snowfall amounts could range between 10 and 20 cm. The snow will taper off to a few flurries by Sunday evening.
Snowfall warnings may be issued as the event approaches.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Freezing rain likely on Sunday.
A low pressure system will spread freezing rain or ice pellets into the area early Sunday morning. Several hours of freezing rain is possible before a changeover to rain later Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon.
Freezing rain warnings may be issued as the event approaches.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
10 to 20 cm of snow likely.
A low pressure system will spread snow into the region beginning Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Current indications suggest that total snowfall amounts could range between 10 and 20 cm. The snow will taper off to a few flurries by Sunday evening.
Snowfall warnings may be issued as the event approaches.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
10 to 20 cm of snow likely.
A low pressure system will spread snow into the region beginning Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Current indications suggest that total snowfall amounts could range between 10 and 20 cm. The snow will taper off to a few flurries by Sunday evening.
Snowfall warnings may be issued as the event approaches.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.