Hwy 129 OPEN (UPDATE 17:23)

Feb 23, 2018 @ 17:23

At 4:49 Ontario511 tweeted that Highway 129 had been reopened. There has not been an update from the Superior East Detachment regarding the highway being reopend.

Feb 23, 2018 @ 14:50

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has issued a media release advising that highway 129 remains closed from Highway 667 to Thessalon due to a broken down tractor trailer blocking both lanes of travel. Highway 129 will remain closed until further notice. The highway has been closed for 16 hours now.

The OPP are requesting that the public remain away from this area. This will allow crews to work as quickly and as safely as possible.

Ontario511 reported that this incident began Thursday night at 10:40 on the Flame Lake Hill. Reports are that a drive shaft is broken on the jack-knifed transport, and that the truck will have to be winched up the hill, which is causing the delay.