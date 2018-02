Feb 22, 2018 @ 08:39

Special Weather Statement – Issued at 5:20 a.m. Environment Canada warns that 10 – 15 centimetres of snow is expected as a low-pressure system enters the region overnight. Snow will taper off to a few flurries Friday afternoon into early evening. Snowfall amounts are expected to be below the warning criteria of 15 centimetres per 12 hours.

This warning is for the areas highlighted in grey on the map to the right.