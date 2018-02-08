Artists Are you ready for the Wawa Winter Carnival? – pre-carnival events

Feb 8, 2018 @ 08:14

‘All Things Canadian’ Creative Art Competition

This year we are looking far an “All Things Canadian” themed masterpiece! There are so many ideas to choose from. You can sculpt, paint, glue & glitter or draw your masterpiece. Bring it to Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 16. Works of art must be submitted by this time along with a completed registration form. No late entries will be accepted.

This year we have a prize for 1st and 2nd place winners in the following categories:

Child: Age 5 – 1 2

Teen : Age 13 – 19

Adult : Age 20+

Prizes will be awarded based on the most popular vote on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

‘All Things Canadian’ Hat Competition

Crochet, Knit, or Sew an “All Things Canadian” hat. Use any pattern or your imagination to create an original “Canadian” themed hat for this competition.

Submit your “All Things Canadian” Hat to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 16.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, determined by popular vote.

Winners to be drawn on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Contact Brian lachine at (705) 856-2244 ext. 247 for more information.