Tuesday Morning News – February 6

Feb 6, 2018 @ 07:54

Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 30 this morning. Tonight Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Flurries at times heavy beginning this evening. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 25.

Roads

2018-02-06 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with snow covered sections. 2018-02-06 2:16 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered 2018-02-06 2:17 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-06 5:21 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-06 4:34 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-06 3:24 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-06 5:21 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow packed sections. 2018-02-06 5:20 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow packed 2018-02-06 4:34 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-02-06 4:34 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-06 4:35 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-06 4:34 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-06 4:34 631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow packed with bare and dry road, snow packed sections. 2018-02-06 4:22 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-06 5:21

News Tidbits – Today is Safer Internet Day. The face of comedy is changing – a comedy venue in Winnipeg has banned “discrimination, hatefulness or harassment” and any other “forms of abusive behaviour.”