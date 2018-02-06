Tuesday Morning News – February 6

Feb 6, 2018 @ 07:54
Weather
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 30 this morning.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Flurries at times heavy beginning this evening. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 25.
Roads
|2018-02-06 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|partly snow covered with snow covered sections.
|2018-02-06 2:16
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|partly snow covered
|2018-02-06 2:17
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-06 5:21
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-06 4:34
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-06 3:24
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-06 5:21
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-06 5:20
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|snow packed
|2018-02-06 4:34
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-06 4:34
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-06 4:35
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-06 4:34
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-06 4:34
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-06 4:22
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-06 5:21
News Tidbits – Today is Safer Internet Day. The face of comedy is changing – a comedy venue in Winnipeg has banned “discrimination, hatefulness or harassment” and any other “forms of abusive behaviour.”