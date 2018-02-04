SIU Investigating Fatal Police-involved Shooting in Timmins

Feb 4, 2018 @ 08:03

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man Saturday, January 3rd, 2018 in Timmins.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018, officers with the Timmins Police Service responded to the Emergency Medical Services building – located at 500 Algonquin Boulevard East – to deal with a man.

When the man fled from the officers, they followed him.

There was an interaction between the man and officers and one of the officers discharged a firearm.

The man was struck. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, three investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident. One subject officers and seven witness officers have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must