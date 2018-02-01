Council Proclaims ‘Eating Disorder Awareness Week’

Feb 1, 2018 @ 09:01

AND WHEREAS the National Eating Disorder Information Centre (NEDIC) is Canada’s only national organization dedicated to helping those with eating disorder, food and weight preoccupation and related issues. NEDIC provides information, education, resources and referrals to individuals with eating disorders, their families, friends and health care professionals;

AND WHEREAS eating disorders have the highest mortality rate among all psychiatric illnesses and can develop in anyone, regardless of age, ethno-racial background, socioeconomic status, gender or ability;

AND WHEREAS stigma, secrecy and stereotypes still surround eating disorders, causing many people who are suffering to refrain from seeking help;

AND WHEREAS open supportive dialogue can help break the shame and silence that affect nearly one (1) million Canadians living with diagnosable eating disorders and the millions of others who are struggling with food and weight preoccupation;

AND WHEREAS Eating Disorder Awareness Week aims to teach Canadians that eating disorders are not a choice, and that eating disorders are a serious and dangerous mental illness.

NOWTHEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Council of The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa does hereby proclaim February 1 – 7, 2018 as “Eating Disorder Awareness Week”.