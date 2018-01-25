Algoma Public Health celebrates 50 years of service this year

Jan 25, 2018 @ 10:38

In November of 1968, Algoma Health Unit (now Algoma Public Health) was established as an official public health agency in Ontario. First providing service in Sault Ste. Marie and immediate area, it grew with the addition of townships north and east, Elliot Lake joined in 1978. Today Algoma Public Health main office in Sault Ste. Marie and three offices in the Algoma district: Blind River, Elliot Lake, and Wawa.

“We are very proud of our successes in public health, not only in the province but in the Algoma district” says Dr. Marlene Spruyt, medical officer of health for Algoma Public Health. “We will use this year to celebrate these and to share with the public the important work of public health.”

Public health impacts our communities by developing healthier environments to support and inform healthy living, responding to public health emergencies, and promoting social conditions that improve health.

Throughout 2018, APH will honour this milestone with events for the public, staff, partners and stakeholders throughout the Algoma district. The first event was a public skate in the Sault at the John Rhodes Arean on January 20th.

You can stay updated on Algoma Public Health’s 50th anniversary and learn more about public health at www.algomapublichealth.com/50.