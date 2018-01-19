Friday Morning News – January 19

Jan 19, 2018 @ 07:02
Weather
|Today
|Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Ice pellets at times mixed with snow beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High zero.
|Tonight
|Ice pellets at times mixed with snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing rain this evening. Low zero.
Highways
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|partly ice covered
|2018-01-19 7:25
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-19 7:41
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-19 5:31
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-01-19 5:55
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-19 7:41
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-19 5:28
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-19 5:31
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-19 5:31
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. Poor visibility.
|2018-01-19 5:32
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. Poor visibility.
|2018-01-19 5:31
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-19 5:31
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-01-19 5:32
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-01-19 7:41