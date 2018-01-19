Breaking News

Friday Morning News – January 19

Post Views: 129

Jan 19, 2018 @ 07:02

Weather

Today Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Ice pellets at times mixed with snow beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High zero.
Tonight Ice pellets at times mixed with snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing rain this evening. Low zero.

 

 Highways

101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly ice covered 2018-01-19 7:25
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-19 7:41
101 Highway 651 to Wawa partly snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-19 5:31

 

129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-19 5:55
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-19 7:41

 

17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-01-19 5:28
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-01-19 5:31
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-01-19 5:31
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-19 5:32

 

519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-19 5:31

 

547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-19 5:31

 

631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-19 5:32

 

651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-19 7:41

 

 

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*