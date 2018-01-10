Wednesday Morning News – January 10

Jan 10, 2018 @ 08:32
Weather
|Today
|Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. A few flurries and ice pellets beginning early this afternoon. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|A few flurries and ice pellets changing to rain this evening. Snow over western sections overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 cm over western sections. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Temperature rising to plus 3 by morning.
Roads
|2018-01-10 – morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-01-10 2:27
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-10 2:27
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-10 5:25
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-10 5:24
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections.
|2018-01-10 3:31
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow packed sections.
|2018-01-10 5:25
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road
|2018-01-10 5:27
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-10 5:24
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-01-10 5:24
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-10 5:24
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-10 5:24
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-10 5:24
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-10 5:24
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-01-10 5:25