Wednesday Morning News – January 10

Jan 10, 2018 @ 08:32

Weather

Today Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. A few flurries and ice pellets beginning early this afternoon. Local snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight A few flurries and ice pellets changing to rain this evening. Snow over western sections overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 cm over western sections. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Temperature rising to plus 3 by morning.

 

Roads

2018-01-10 – morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-10 2:27
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and wet road 2018-01-10 2:27
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-10 5:25
101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-10 5:24
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-10 3:31
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow packed sections. 2018-01-10 5:25
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-01-10 5:27
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road 2018-01-10 5:24
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-01-10 5:24
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-10 5:24
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-10 5:24
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-10 5:24
631 White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-10 5:24
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-10 5:25

