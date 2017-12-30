Extreme Cold Continues around Wawa

Dec 30, 2017 @ 08:16

5:16 AM EST Saturday 30 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Kenor – Nestor Falls

Dryden – Ignace

Red Lake – Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Kapuskasing – Hearst

Timmins – Cochrane

Chapleau – Gogama

Kirkland – New Liskeard – Temagami

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills continues.

A huge Arctic air mass continues to keep a strong frigid grip over Northern Ontario.

Nighttime wind chill values near minus 40 or below are expected in most areas until Monday.

Wind chills will moderate providing some temporary relief from the extreme cold during the daytime.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.