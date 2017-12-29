Cold Continues for White River & Dubreuilville – Extreme Cold Warning

Dec 29, 2017 @ 09:31

5:10 AM EST Friday 29 December 2017

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

A period of very cold wind chills continues.

A huge Arctic air mass continues to keep a strong frigid grip over Northern Ontario.

Wind chill values near minus 40 or below are expected in most areas early this morning.

Wind chills will moderate providing some temporary relief from the extreme cold later this morning and afternoon.

However, wind chill values near minus 40 or below will likely develop again tonight into Saturday morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.