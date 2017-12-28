Extreme Cold Warning Remains in Effect for most of Northern Ontario

Dec 28, 2017 @ 08:56

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A period of very cold wind chills continues.

Extreme wind chill values of minus 40 or below are occurring this morning.

Wind chills will moderate during daytime hours today. However, wind chill values near minus 40 or below are expected in some areas again tonight.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.