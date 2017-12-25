MMerry Christmas from Andrea Horwath

Dec. 25, 2017

Merry Christmas from Andrea Horwath

On behalf of New Democrats from across Ontario, Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today.

I hope you get the chance to spend time with your friends and families – time where busy schedules and daily routines slow down so you can enjoy a meal together, and take in the joy of the holiday season.

The kindness and generosity of Ontario families shines during the holidays, as we keep in mind those struggling this season. It’s important that we share what comfort and joy we can – whether that’s helping a foodbank or a shelter, or reaching out to a neighbour that’s had a tough year.

And as we look forward to 2018, let’s continue to work together to make life even better in Ontario.

From my family to yours, have a happy, peaceful and joy-filled Christmas.