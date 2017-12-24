Snow Squall Warning (LSPP to Searchmont)

9:30 AM EST Sunday 24 December 2017

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

An intense snow squall is affecting Highway 17 through Lake Superior Provincial Park towards Montreal River Harbour and inland. The snow squall is forecast to shift southward through the middle of the day.

Additional snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres are possible by this afternoon.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Road closures are possible.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.