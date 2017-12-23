Rentech Sells Atikokan Mill – Wawa Facility Remains Idle

Dec 23, 2017 @ 09:25

On December 15, 2017, the subsidiary of the Company that owns the Atikokan Facility entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with 2607043 Ontario Inc., an affiliate of True North Timber, a forest resources company, for the going-concern purchase of substantially all of the assets of the Atikokan operations.

The Wawa Facility located in Wawa, Ontario remains idle. The corporate owner of the Wawa Facility, RTK WP Canada, ULC, has applied to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for the appointment of a receiver and manager, to facilitate the sale or liquidation of the Wawa Facility. The appointment of a receiver and manager to sell or liquidate the Wawa Facility is not expected to impact the ordinary course operations of the Atikokan Facility.

