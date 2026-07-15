LDHC Implements Code Grey: External Air Exclusion

Jul 15, 2026 at 16:05

3:30 p.m. – The Lady Dunn Health Centre has issued a Code Grey due to poor air quality and ash fall in Wawa. This Code Grey applies to the Lady Dunn Health Centre; the Dubreuilville Nursing Station operations continue as normal at this time.

To ensure the safety of patients, staff, and visitors while continuing to provide essential services, we will implement the following precautions:

Air Quality Measures:

Air handlers throughout the facility will be adjusted to maintain air quality.

Clinical Services:

All clinical services, including the Wawa Family Health Team, will remain operational. Outpatient visits will proceed as scheduled. Patients are encouraged to assess their attendance based on their individual health needs and current public health recommendations.

Visitor Instructions:

To help maintain indoor air quality, we request that public limit their visits. Minimizing door openings will help stabilize indoor air conditions and ensure the safety of everyone in the hospital.

Please visit Algoma Public Health for information on protecting your health during periods of poor air quality.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we strive to maintain a safe environment.