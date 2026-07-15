Patty Hajdu, MP, Thunder Bay—Superior North of Northern Ontario Wildfires

The wildfire situation in Northern Ontario is rapidly changing. People across Thunder Bay—Superior North are feeling anxious, and some have lost their homes, property, and businesses. As your Member of Parliament, I wanted to give you a quick rundown of the fire response operations and give residents accurate information to keep you and your family safe.

My team and I are working closely with affected communities and community leaders. We are raising issues directly with relevant federal departments and helping people navigate federal and provincial programs and services.

If you have been affected by the fires and need help, please call my office at 807-766-2090. You do not need to figure out which government, department, or program to call first. Call us. We will help you navigate it.

The federal government is working to support Ontario in a number of ways. As the Province of Ontario is leading the wildfire response and is coordinating the provincial emergency response, including evacuations; local authorities and First Nations provide evacuation orders and emergency information for their communities.

The federal government is working to support Ontario to support Canadians in our community. We are working directly with First Nations through Indigenous Services Canada. We are also ready to support the province when Ontario if this exceeds their capacity and the province makes a Request for Federal Assistance (RFA). At this time, Public Safety Canada is in direct contact with the Province of Ontario and I understand the province has not made a RFA at this time.

Thank you to the firefighters and emergency personnel, First Nations leadership, municipal officials, community workers, and volunteers who are doing incredibly difficult work right now.

Please check on your neighbours, friends, and family. Pay attention to official updates. Be ready if conditions change.

Take care of each other.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

For current fire locations, conditions and restrictions, please use Ontario’s official forest fire information:

Ontario Interactive Forest Fire Map:

https://www.lioapplications.lrc.gov.on.ca/…/index.html…

Ontario forest fire information:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires

Smoke and air quality:

https://www.airqualityontario.com/aqhi/

To report a forest, grass or brush fire in Northern Ontario, call 310-FIRE (3473).