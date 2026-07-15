Wildfire destroys Namaygoosisagagun First Nation Community and Homes

July 15, 2026 – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige shares a statement on the recent wildfire that has devastated Namaygoosisagagun First Nation:

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share that our member First Nation, Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, has been devastated by an unexpected and fast-moving wildfire that advanced toward and through the community, causing extensive damage and destruction to homes and community buildings. We’re aware that community members were forced to carry out an emergency evacuation without the support of emergency services, and based on information currently available, all community members known to have been in the community at the time have been accounted for; however, this will be confirmed pending a full assessment.

In the spirit of Ngo Dwe Waangazid Anishinaabe (One Anishinaabe Family), the Anishinabek Nation will be dedicating resources to support Namaygoosisagagun First Nation through this devastating natural disaster in whatever areas possible, including boots-on-the-ground, accommodation coordination, and liaising with government.

It is in these moments of crisis that we need to come together to support one another, and we are grateful that our government partners have joined hands with us to support the citizens of Namaygoosisagagun. We have been in contact with Provincial Ministers Greg Rickford, Mike Harris, and Jill Dunlop, and National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak advised that Prime Minister Mark Carney has been notified of the situation, and all are committed to supporting the community and its citizens.

We ask that you please keep Chief Paavola, the citizens of Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, and all those affected by these wildfires in your prayers, and give them the privacy, time, and space required as they navigate this devastating situation. We send our heartfelt condolences, and our thoughts are with Namaygoosisagagun members who have suffered this tremendous loss of their entire community; our Anishinabek Nation family will be with you.

The Anishinabek Nation will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.”

Linda Debassige

E’ntami-niigaanzid Gimaa (Grand Council Chief)

Anishinabek Nation