Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (Gull Lake) Evacuation Update

Jul 15, 2026 at 16:48

July 15, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. – Fantastic news for KZA Evacuees in so far as some local accommodation here in Thunder Bay has been freed up for KZA registered evacuees members (courtesy of KZA’s advocacy to push for priority placements – given that there is another community which has not yet come in AND that the smaller number of those folks can now be housed everywhere in the province). KZA members who were concerned about flying or about Toronto need not worry anymore!

As such, LOOMEX (the evacuation specialists) are developing the room assignment plan based on the people who have registered at the Evacuation Registration Place at the Avila Centre. We hope to have keys in hands later this evening 🙂

ISC and Ontario Emergency Measures Organization have agreed to the requests by KZA Council to supply the wrap around services and expenses to registered evacuees. This will include hotel rooms secured independently (to a $ amount outlined), expenses included by those in RVs and those who are hosting KZA members in their homes. A small daily allowance will be made available to help to cover health and grooming expenses with this distribution from ISC/Loomex at the Evacuation Registration Centre at Avila LU. These programs will most likely come online tomorrow but stay tuned to the next update for certainty on timelines and eligibility caps.

Dinner tonight is at 5 – 7 p.m. at the Main Cafeteria at Lakehead University.

REGISTRATION CLOSES TODAY AT 7 p.m. and will reopen tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 9 a.m.

Council received a very brief update from MNR but expects to receive a more detailed report when the MNR Information Officer gets out of the helicopter from his fly over WN and KZA this afternoon.

Miigwetch