Ontario Forest Fires

We are currently responding to 183 active wildland fires, most of which are in the Northwest Region.

We are continuing to see extreme hazard levels, and increased fire activity following recent lighting events, mainly in the Northwest Region.

Due to current conditions, the fire situation continues to be dynamic, with volatile and rapidly changing fire behaviour. We encourage those living in areas close to active fires to regularly monitor official channels for up-to-date information, including this page, regional OPP pages and your local community’s official communication channels.

Active fires may continue to burn intensely today and over the coming days, with forecasted weather showing continued dry and hot conditions. With significant lighting events over the past few weeks, we may continue to see new fire starts despite efforts to limit new fires.

Given these conditions, it is important that we try to reduce all preventable, human-caused fires across the province to ensure that we are able to focus our resources on responding to active fires.

Those within the boundaries of the current Restricted Fire Zone are reminded that no open air burning, including campfires, is permitted.

All members of the public are encouraged to avoid unnecessary use of fire at this time and use extreme caution in cases where using fire is necessary.

Remember, you are responsible for the fires you start.

For more information on current fire activity, including restrictions and RFZs visit Ontario.ca/fireupdates