East Algoma OPP – Arrest after calls made about person with a knife

Police arrest person after receiving a call regarding a man with a knife on Taylor Boulevard.

On July 2, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called in relation to an older intoxicated male who had just threatened another male with a knife after a verbal argument. The older male departed the area on foot prior to police arrival but was arrested a short time later at his residence. There were no injuries sustained by anyone involved.

Ronald Thomas STEELE, 69-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on July 3, 2026.