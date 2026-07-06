East Algoma OPP – Arrest after calls made about person with a knife

Police arrest person after receiving a call regarding a man with a knife on Taylor Boulevard.
On July 2, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called in relation to an older intoxicated male who had just threatened another male with a knife after a verbal argument. The older male departed the area on foot prior to police arrival but was arrested a short time later at his residence. There were no injuries sustained by anyone involved.
Ronald Thomas STEELE, 69-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on July 3, 2026.
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