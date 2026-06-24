Breaking News

LSPP – Gargantua Road Closed

Lake Superior Park advises that Gargantua Road is closed for maintenance. There was a significant washout that closed the road, but there are other issues as well.

As a result, the following access points along Gargantua Road will not be accessible until further notice:

  • Belanger Lake
  • Gargantua Lake
  • Miron Lake
  • Buckshot Lake, and
  • Gargantua Bay

Campsites in the following Coastal Trail zones will also be temporarily closed:

  • Chalfant Cove
  • Chair Island
  • Warp Bay
  • Gargantua North
  • Gargantua South
  • Rhyolite Cove, and
  • Mermaid Lagoon
Brenda
Latest posts by Brenda (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*