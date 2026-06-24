LSPP – Gargantua Road Closed

Lake Superior Park advises that Gargantua Road is closed for maintenance. There was a significant washout that closed the road, but there are other issues as well.
As a result, the following access points along Gargantua Road will not be accessible until further notice:
- Belanger Lake
- Gargantua Lake
- Miron Lake
- Buckshot Lake, and
- Gargantua Bay
Campsites in the following Coastal Trail zones will also be temporarily closed:
- Chalfant Cove
- Chair Island
- Warp Bay
- Gargantua North
- Gargantua South
- Rhyolite Cove, and
- Mermaid Lagoon
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