LSPP – Gargantua Road Closed

Lake Superior Park advises that Gargantua Road is closed for maintenance. There was a significant washout that closed the road, but there are other issues as well.

As a result, the following access points along Gargantua Road will not be accessible until further notice:

Belanger Lake

Gargantua Lake

Miron Lake

Buckshot Lake, and

Gargantua Bay

Campsites in the following Coastal Trail zones will also be temporarily closed: