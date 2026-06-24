Northeast Region

Updated: June 23, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

There were no wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

At the time of this update, there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 1 is under control, and 1 is being observed.

Updated NOTAM in effect – Timmins 9

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Timmins 9.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Northwest Region

Updated: June 23, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of June 23.

Thunder Bay 27 (THU027) is located approximately 2.1 kilometres north of Sistonens Corners, south of Ellis Road. The 0.1-hectare fire is under control.

At the time of this update there are 9 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 1 is being held, 2 are under control and 6 are being observed.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Fire of Note – Dryden 13 (DRY013)

Dryden 13 is currently being held at 14,333 hectares.

There are 5 FireRanger crews, 5 Type-2 firefighting crews and 3 helicopters assigned to fire suppression operations.

Please note: With the change in status on June 21 to being held, this fire will no longer be listed as a fire of note after today.

NOTAM in effect – Dryden 13

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Dryden 13.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3,000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.