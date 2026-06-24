Thunder Bay OPP – Individual Charged with Second-Degree Murder

Members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual with second degree murder in Armstrong.

On Monday, June 22, 2026, at approximately 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a call for emergency assistance at a residence in Armstrong. Upon arrival, officers located one individual deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Ignace NAGOTCHI, 52 years old of Armstrong.

As a result of the investigation, Francine DONIO, 46 years old of Whitesand First Nation, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The Thunder Bay OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by the OPP’s Forensic Identification Services, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.