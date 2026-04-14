Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services announces new CEO

Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS), a leading non-profit Indigenous housing provider in Ontario dedicated to providing safe, affordable, and culturally-appropriate and supportive housing to urban and rural First Nation, Inuit, and Métis peoples, is proud to announce the appointment of Justin Lewis as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 13.

Mr. Lewis brings more than 16 years of senior leadership experience within the public service as well as Indigenous-led non-profit sector. He has held senior roles with the City of Toronto and the City of Hamilton, leading large-scale organizational, operational, and policy initiatives within complex public systems.

“An exceptional leader whose experience, values, and vision are ideally suited to advance our mission, we believe Mr. Lewis is exactly the right person to lead OAHS into its next chapter,” says Cora McGuire-Cyrette, Chair of OAHS’ Board of Directors.

“As a strategic and purposeful Indigenous senior leader, Mr. Lewis’ deep understanding of the unique housing challenges facing our communities, combined with a proven track record, makes him the ideal leader to guide us into our next chapter of growth and community impact.”

Prior to joining OAHS, Mr. Lewis served as Director of the Housing Secretariat for the City of Hamilton, a division he built from the ground up. Before that, he led the Infrastructure, Planning and Development section of the City of Toronto’s Shelter, Support and Housing Administration Division, where he oversaw the housing response for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Mr. Lewis has also held senior roles with provincial Indigenous organizations and has cultivated strong relationships across Ontario’s urban Indigenous service delivery landscape As a proud member of Batchewana First Nation, he brings a perspective deeply rooted in respect for community voices, a value that sits at the very heart of our work.

“I am deeply honoured to step into the role of CEO at Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services,” said Mr. Lewis.

“Safe, accessible, and culturally-appropriate housing is more than just a basic human right—it is the foundation for healing, family wellness, and generational prosperity. As someone whose journey has been shaped by the legacy of displacement and disconnection, particularly those barriers woven into the Indian Act, this shared experience speaks to the realities faced by countless Indigenous people. Acknowledging this history is essential as we work collectively toward healing and building solutions that support community wellbeing.”

With a career defined by leadership that delivers meaningful, lasting outcomes, as Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, Mr. Lewis will focus on strengthening organizational capacity, supporting Indigenous-led solutions, and collaborating with communities, staff, and governments. Bringing steady commitment to accountability, sustainability, and partnership, grounded in Indigenous values and a deep respect for the people and communities OAHS serves.

For more information about Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.ontarioaboriginalhousing.ca