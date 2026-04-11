SSM OPP – Multiple charges laid after Goulais River Businesses Broken into

An individual is facing multiple charges after two businesses were broken into in Goulais River.

On April 8, 2026, at approximately 4:35 a.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a break and enter to a business on Highway 17 North. Shortly after, police were dispatched to a second break and enter to a nearby business, also located on Highway 17 North. Surveillance footage showed the accused damaging exterior doors to gain entry into both businesses, and taking items from inside. The accused was also observed driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Sault Ste. Marie the same day.

Through investigation, police were able to identify and locate the accused. As a result, 51-year-old Michael CURRIE, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Break and enter a place – two counts

Mischief – two counts

Possess property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remains in custody.