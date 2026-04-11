Public has 30 days to Comment on Nuclear Waste Transportation and Burial Plan

A massive project to transport and bury all of Canada’s high-level nuclear fuel waste in northwestern Ontario has moved to the next stage of a federal review with today’s launch of a second 30-day comment period – this one on what information must be included in the multi-year review process.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada has posted the “Draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines” on the public registry for the project, which launches the 30-day public review. The purpose of the Guidelines is to set out what information the Nuclear Waste Management Organization must provide in their Impact Statement and supporting documents, which will form the basis of the impact assessment process and public hearing. The NWMO will have 1-3 years to release their Impact Statement, which will then become the basis of a public hearing expected to take place in 2028 or 2029.

During the January 5 to February 4 initial comment period on the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s (NWMO’s) Initial Project Description, the public and Indigenous individuals/organizations indicated very high interest and concern with the NWMO’s plan to transport, process, bury and abandon all of Canada’s high-level nuclear waste at a site between Ignace and Dryden. Over 600 comments were received; more than 95% opposed the project or registered criticisms concerning the project and the NWMO’s Initial Project Description. Most opposed the NWMO’s attempt to omit the examination of transportation risks from the federal review process. Impact assessment and legal experts and the public have argued that this omission would violate of the federal Impact Assessment Act and exclude an extensive set of risks to the public and environment.

The draft guidelines released today will require the Nuclear Waste Management Organization to prepare an impact statement including what the Impact Assessment Agency is describing as “detailed description of the project components and activities” but whether the level of detail and scope of the description will be sufficient is the key question during the 30-day comment period. We the Nuclear Free North encourages the public to get involved and respond to this comment opportunity by May 10th. The group will be holding webinars and workshops across northern Ontario to support public participation.

“The public and Indigenous people have been loud and clear that transportation must be included in the impact assessment process, and we are pleased to see that the Agency heard the message and delivered on it, at least partially. The draft guidelines require the NWMO to describe their transportation plans, and that is absolutely great. But they still need more detail built in to ensure that the review is thorough,” said Charles Faust, a spokesperson for Nuclear Free Thunder Bay.

“Key areas of concern must be included in the guidelines, or we risk having them overlooked during the public hearing and the eventual decision on this project by the federal government”, commented Brennain Lloyd, project coordinator with Northwatch.

“Transportation is key, but other important concerns include the radioactive releases from the used fuel packaging plant, overall releases to air and water from the above-ground and below-ground operations, and a myriad of safety concerns in the short and long term. The draft guidelines make general references but need to be clearer and more directive. The NWMO must be required to describe their project and its anticipated effects in detail.”

The public has just thirty days to comment on the 88-page draft guidelines document. There is also an 8-page summary posted.

“This step might sound complicated, but members of the public can take a very straightforward approach: if you have a concern about NWMO’s project, have a look at the Impact Assessment Agency’s draft guidelines and see how it was addressed,” explained Wendy O’Connor, a volunteer with We the Nuclear Free North.

“If, after looking at the guidelines, you are not confident that your concerns will be examined, simply describe your concern to the Agency and let them know that you want that concern to be captured in the final guidelines.”

We the Nuclear Free North is carrying out a first analysis of the guidelines this week with its members and legal team, and will be holding a public webinar on Thursday, April 16th at 7 pm EDT to support public participation in the comment period. To register, visit the alliance’s web site at www.wethenuclearfreenorth.ca.