Friday Morning News – April 10

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries changing to 30% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -10 overnight.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- If you are not staying in Wawa to watch the curling and hockey this weekend and are headed to the Soo, be very careful. Pothole season is upon us, and the stretch from Goulais into the Soo is hazardous. And in the Soo, it isn’t much better.
- Bear season is upon us – tracks have been spotted in Chapleau
- The North Shore Health Network says the Thessalon emergency room will shut down at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 10. It’s not scheduled to reopen until 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 11. This is due to physician shortages.
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