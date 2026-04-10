Confederation College to offer in-school technical training for apprentice plumbers

Confederation College is excited to begin offering in-school technical training for apprentice plumbers, expanding skilled trades education in Northwestern Ontario and helping address a growing demand for qualified tradespeople across the region.

Confederation College has been approved as a Training Delivery Agent for the Plumber trade (306A). Apprentices registered in the trade must select Thunder Bay as one of their training delivery locations through the Skilled Trades Ontario portal in order to receive a technical training notice for Confederation College.

The College will deliver Level 1 Plumbing apprenticeship training from October 19 to December 11, 2026, at its Thunder Bay campus. This will be the only Plumbing apprenticeship intake offered at Confederation College during the 2026-27 academic year as we begin to build the program. The first 20 technical training notices are expected to be issued on or around June 21, 2026.

“Plumbers play a vital role in building and maintaining our homes, businesses and infrastructure,” said Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College. “We continue to hear from employers in Thunder Bay and throughout our regional communities about the challenges of finding certified tradespeople. Offering Plumbing apprenticeship training allows us to respond directly to workforce needs while supporting apprentices who want to train closer to home.”

“The addition of Plumbing strengthens our growing apprenticeship and skilled trades offerings,” said Andrew Phillips, Associate Dean, Trades and Apprenticeships. “By providing technical training locally, we are helping apprentices progress in their certification while giving employers access to the skilled workforce they need to meet the demands within our region.”

Plumbing is a compulsory trade in Ontario, with certified professionals working in residential, commercial and industrial settings. Confederation College will continue to expand apprenticeship programming to meet labour market demand and support economic growth throughout Northwestern Ontario.