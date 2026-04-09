Hwy 17 (Agawa Bay Lookout to Awausee Trail) OPEN

The ‘debris’ has been cleared.

ON511 is stating that Hwy 17 from Agawa Bay Lookout to Awausee Trail – All Lanes Closed due to debris on the highway. Originally the blockage was reported as “Debris on HWY 17 Both Directions between Barrett River, Agawa and SAND RIVER RD (E), Algoma. All lanes closed.”

An educated guess is that ice (and perhaps rocks) has let go from the rock cut/cliffs beside the highway as you ascend the Agawa Hill.

There is no timeframe as to when the highway will be reopened. The highway was reported blocked at 16:27. The electronic sign at Wawa is warning motorists.