Hwy 11 (Hearst to Cochrane)OPEN – 6:35

Highway 11 has reopened. Thank you for your patience and cooperation (OPP Northeast Region) at 4:20 a.m.

OPP Northeast Region is advising of the following road closure is in effect due to severe weather and deteriorating road conditions. (8 April, 9:02 p.m.)

Highway 11: Hearst to Cochrane

Motorists in affected areas are urged to: Obey all road closures and avoid unnecessary travel

Monitor ON511

Check Environment Canada for weather alerts