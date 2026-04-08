Wednesday Morning News – April 8

Weather:

Today Becoming cloudy this morning with 40% chance of flurries later this morning. Snow beginning near noon. Risk of freezing rain late this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High zero. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate. Tonight Snow ending overnight then cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers or drizzle. Risk of freezing rain early this evening. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 gusting to 50 late this evening then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 before morning. Temperature rising to +3 by morning.

Road Conditions:

If you count on the highway cameras to give you an accurate look at road conditions and visibility along the Hwy 17 corridor, you are out of luck. The cameras have not been operating properly since late yesterday morning.

Should you be headed west, be careful and watch for changing weather and road conditions.

Marathon – Rossport – Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Upsala – Raith – Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

News Tidbits: