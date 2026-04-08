Apprends-P’tit: a program to support a smooth transition to Kindergarten

From July 6 to 17, 2026, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon will offer the “Apprends-P’tit” (Learn, Little One) program to children aged 3 and 4 who will be starting Kindergarten in a French-language Catholic school in September 2026.

This program is offered at no cost in CSC Nouvelon elementary schools to help little ones familiarize themselves with the school environment and Kindergarten routine. Through play-centred activities, children will also learn and have fun in French with future classmates.

Parents must register their child by filling out the online form before May 1, 2026: https://www.nouvelon.ca/programmes-et-services/apprends-ptit/.