Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana/Hwy 563) OPEN 2:25

The highway has been reopened (1:45 a.m.).

The highway closure has been changed. The highway is now closed from Wawa to Batchawana/Hwy 563 (23:39). The transports are stuck trying to ascend on the Alona Bay Hill heading northbound.

The MTO (Ledcor) just dropped the highway closure barricade at Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive. Despite no OPP presence to stop you, remember that it is illegal to drive on a closed highway.

ON511 is reporting that Hwy 17 from Wawa to Heyden is closed due to weather conditions at this time (22:46). The electronic sign at Wawa/Pinewood Drive does reflect the closure status, however there is no barricade yet at Pinewood Drive.

The eastbound lane is closed at the Montreal River Garbage Disposal Road due to a disabled vehicle. Be careful in that area.

Earlier this evening there was a collision at Havilland due to icy road conditions. Social media reports are of extremely icy road conditions south of Montreal River, and transports stuck on the highway (somewhere south of Wawa).