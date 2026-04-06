Monday Morning News – April 8

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. Temperature falling to -9 this afternoon. Wind chill near -18. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -15. Wind chill -17 this evening and -22 overnight.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- Canadian Country Music fans will be happy to hear that on June 11, the Ontario Bushplane Museum will be hosting a live concert in the hangar, headlined by Canadian country rock artist Cory Marks. More details to come…
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