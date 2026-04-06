Algoma District School Board Welcomes Student Trustees for 26/27 School Year

The Algoma District School Board (ADSB) has approved the appointment of three new Student Trustees for the 2026 / 2027 school year. The successful candidate for the incoming Chair and Indigenous Student Trustee position is Olivia Mizzi from Superior Heights C&VS. The two successful candidates for the Student Trustee positions are Amore Maree from Superior

Heights C&VS and Madison Vaughan from Korah C&VS. All appointments become effective as of August 1, 2026.

Olivia Mizzi is the current Vice-Chair of the Northern Indigenous Youth Council (NIYC). She will become Chair of the NIYC for the 26/27 school year and is the incoming Indigenous Student Trustee. She is currently a Grade 11 student at Superior Heights C&VS.

Olivia is a community-minded student leader with a strong sense of identity, resilience, and commitment to advocacy. Through her current involvement in the NIYC, Olivia has demonstrated a deep understanding of the importance of representation, cultural pride, and creating safe, inclusive spaces for Indigenous students..

Olivia is recognized by staff for her maturity, integrity, and desire to make a difference. She maintains strong academics, participates in class and school initiatives, and shows leadership both within NIYC and across school activities. She is valued for her ability to listen, collaborate with diverse peers, and approach challenges with creativity and calm determination.

Olivia hopes to use her role to uplift Indigenous voices across ADSB, advocating for cultural visibility, meaningful student representation, and supportive environments. With her passion for culture, advocacy, and community, Olivia brings authenticity, insight, and a powerful student voice to the Trustee table.

Amore Maree is a dedicated Grade 11 student at Superior Heights and an active leader within her school community. She currently serves as Vice President of Student Council, is a Student Senate member, Link Crew Leader, and Grade Representative, roles through which she consistently elevates student voice and strengthens communication throughout her school.

Recognized by teachers for her maturity, strong work ethic, and dependable character Amore balances academics, athletics, and volunteer commitments. She is an athlete on the wrestling and badminton teams and is known for supporting school athletics by volunteering her time to score volleyball and basketball games.

Amore’s leadership is demonstrated through her ability to mentor younger students, build positive relationships, and help organize major student-led events. She exemplifies the caring, community-minded spirit which her school values.

As she steps into the role of Student Trustee for 26/27, Amore hopes to champion student voice, strengthen mental health and well-being supports such as safe student spaces, and enhance engagement and inclusivity so every student feels welcome and represented.

Madison Vaughan is currently a Grade 11 student at Korah C&VS. She is a highly engaged IB student whose leadership, maturity, and commitment to service make her an exceptional choice for Student Trustee. She plays an active role in Student Senate, Student Council (Treasurer), and the IB Student Council (Grade Representative), where she regularly communicates student perspectives, demonstrates strong organizational skills, and contributes thoughtfully to school initiatives.

Madison is invested in supporting student well-being and has helped lead initiatives that promote connection, balance, and mental health, all issues she identifies as top priorities for students managing academic and personal pressures.

Her leadership extends beyond school. Madison founded and operates Next Door Help through the Millworks Summer Company program, showcasing her entrepreneurial and time-management skills. She also serves as a lifeguard and swimming instructor. She is a committed volunteer with Clean North and Harvest Algoma District School Board where

she demonstrates her civic engagement.

As Student Trustee, Madison hopes to strengthen mental health supports, improve communication between students and the Board, and elevate student engagement and representation across ADSB.

Current Student Trustees Liz Inglis, Tatyanna Sauve and Indigenous Student Trustee and NIYC Chair Mercedes Pine will complete their terms on July 31, 2026.