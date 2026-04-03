Hwy 17 (Wawa – Batchawana) OPEN

Apr 3, 2026 at 15:07

Highway 17 was reopened at 14:48.

On511 is showing that Hwy 17 is closed from Wawa to Batchawana. The section from Batchawana to Heyden is now open.

The highway remains closed at this time.

Apr 2, 2026 at 19:35

If you happen to be caught on Hwy 17 during the highway closure, be aware that Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Algoma area due to disabled vehicle. Please drive with care until you can get off the highway.

ON511 is reporting that weather conditions on Hwy 17 have closed Hwy 17 between Wawa and Heyden. The closure for Wawa is at the junction of Pinewood Drive and Hwy 17. The closure at Heyden is traditionally at the weigh scales.