Tuesday Morning News – March 31

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. 60% chance of snow early this morning. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to -5 this afternoon. Wind chill near -12. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of snow ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -13. Wind chill -12 this evening and -21 overnight.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to Chapleau, be aware that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Pimii Kamik Gas Bar can’t serve gas or diesel until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will update when the issue has been resolved. Thank you for understanding.
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